It is with saddened hearts that the family of Marie Chruney Podufalski announces her passing.

Marie was born and raised in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre. She was the daughter of George and Mary (Watlock) Chruney.

Marie was employed by Muskin Pools Inc. for over 35 years, until her retirement in 1997. She maintained many lifelong friendships established during her working years.

Marie was an avid housekeeper. She loved baking for every occasion. Her recipes will long live with her family and friends. Her favorite pastime was spending time at the casino, whether it was a show, dining or playing the slots. In her later years, mom found the greatest joy in spending time with her great-grandchildren. For all of this, she will be remembered and deeply missed by her loving family and friends, along with those whose hearts she touched.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph Podufalski Sr., and brothers, Michael Chruney and John Chruney.

Marie is survived by her devoted and loving family, including her sister, Regina Waradzin, sisters-in-law, Marion Chruney and Marie Yanushefski; daughters, Mary Alice (Lanny) Scott, Barbara Zawatsky (Michael Musto), Rita (John) Polney, Rosanne (Robert) Hewitt and son Joseph (Lorene) Podufalski Jr ; grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Scott, Jeffrey (Jennie) Scott, and Jonathon Scott, Brian (Mary) Zawatsky, Christopher (Laura) Zawatsky and Adam Zawatsky, Alicia (Rubin) Vargas, Nicole (Steve) Ferguson and Joseph (Kate) Podufalski Jr., Cassandra (Kyle) Hewitt-Crowell, Brittany Hewitt (Shaun Baughman), Isabella Hewitt, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Wyoming.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.

For information or to send the family a message of condolence, visit the funeral home's website,www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.