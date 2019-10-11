TUNKHANNOCK — Marie E. Winski, 52, of Tunkhannock, passed away on Oct. 10, 2019, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Born in Dover, Delaware, on Feb. 17, 1967, she is the daughter of David Winski and was preceded in death by her mother, Marion McLaine Winski, in October of 2011.

Marie was a graduate of Howard T. Ennis School, Georgetown, Delaware. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews who truly spoiled her. She was a gentle and loving person who would always be seen with her father, especially every Thursday when she would get her hair done at Hair Flair. Marie enjoyed spending time with her father at all the Trion Hose Company events.

In addition to her father, Marie is survived by her brother, Joseph Winski and wife Kym, of Grand Island, N.Y.; sister Donna Winski and significant other, Glenn Stilson, of Wysox; aunt Elizabeth Winski, of Tunkhannock; nephews David Boardman, Samuel Winski and Michael Winski; and nieces Marabeth Boardman and Rachel Winski.

Family and friends are invited to attend Marie's funeral service which will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marie's name to the Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

