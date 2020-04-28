PITTSTON — On April 25, 2020, God called Marie Guarnieri (formerly McGarry), 62, of Pittston, to her heavenly home. She passed away of natural causes at her home, surrounded by her children and husband.

Marie is the daughter of, and is preceded in death by, her parents, Raymond T. McGarry, Ann Mitchell McGarry and Ann Hopkins McGarry. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Louis. She is also survived by their children, Dr. John Guarnieri and wife, Nancy, of Mountain Top, Nathan, Emma, Olivia and expected child; Catherine Pirolli and husband, Matthew, of Mountain Top, Isaac, Isabella and Abigail; Elizabeth Powers and husband, Jahmeel, of Swoyersville, expected daughter; Marianne, Mark, Bridget and Margaret Guarnieri, of Pittston, and Peter Kmec, of Mechanicsburg.

Marie is also survived by her siblings, Ray McGarry Jr., Patrick McGarry and Nancy McGarry Fox, along with their spouses, Christina McGarry, Patti McGarry and Brendan Fox, respectively, and many nieces and nephews.

Marie was born on June 3, 1957, in Pittston. She graduated from Pittston Area High School in 1975, and from Pittston Hospital School of Nursing in 1978. Marie married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Louis, of Duryea, on Sept. 29, 1979. She worked as a Registered Nurse in South Carolina and at Mercy Hospital, Scranton. In 1980, Marie and Dr. Lou founded Wyoming Valley Chiropractic Center, Forty Fort. Marie's true calling and greatest accomplishment was being a mother.

To know Marie is to experience love, and she had the ability to make everyone feel like they belonged to her — they called her "Momma G." Marie is best known for her unmistakable laugh and strong, welcoming hugs. She enjoyed playing family games, shopping with her girls, being with her boys and playing with her grandchildren. Marie's house was always open for people to stop by, say hi, and everyone left with a hug and smile.

Marie was a member of St. Maria Goretti Parish, Laflin. Her strong faith and love for the Lord was apparent to everyone she met, and was instilled in all her children. Her love extended far beyond her physical reach, deeply touching the lives of everyone she knew.

Funeral arrangements were private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Howell Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.