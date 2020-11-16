WEST PITTSTON – Marie J. Flis, 81, of West Pittston passed away at Wilkes Barre General Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Marie was born on August 10, 1939 in Georgetown, to the late Chester and Mary A. Maraski Andrejewski. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Flis Sr. of Plainsville, and her brother, John (Jack) Andrejewski of Plains.

Marie's survivors are her brother, Joseph Andrejewski of Wilkes Barre Township; sister-in-law, Juliann Corcoran Andrejewski of Plains; her daughter, Mary Catherine Flis Kotula and husband, Frank Kotula; her son, John Flis Jr. and wife, Shirley Hoffman Flis; and her son Joseph Flis and wife, Anita McGreer Flis. Additionally, Marie is survived by her grandchildren; Frank Kotula Jr., Scott Kotula (wife Sarah), Jacob Flis, and C.J. Flis; step-grandchildren Chad Eroh (wife Elizabeth), and J.J. McGreer; and her great-grandchildren Willow, Christian, Conner, Noah, Emma, Lillyonna, and Kylie Rae. Step grand-daughter Breanna.

For a majority of her life, Marie worked for Muskin Pool Company as a factory worker. Most of all, Marie loved to spend time with her family. She also enjoyed tending to flowers, crocheting, completing crossword puzzles, playing board games and cards, house cleaning, and dog sitting. She will be remembered by many for the years she spent making potato pancakes for Yogi's Potato Pancakes.

A celebration of Marie's life will be held privately at the convenience of the family.