KINGSTON — Marie Kushner, 90, of Kingston, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away on Aug. 10, 2019, at Manor Care Nursing Facility.

Born Dec. 8, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William and Katherine Silinski Karolchyk. She attended St Hedwig's School and graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1946. Her memories of her high school days brought her great joy and she kept in touch with her former classmates, serving as committee member for their reunions.

Prior to her retirement in 1988, she served as the Edwardsville Borough Administrator and was the first female code enforcement officer to serve in that capacity. Marie also served as secretary for the Original Council of Governments (COG) that was established after the 1972 Agnes flood and served seven municipalities. She also served as Judge of Elections for many terms and served as Treasurer of Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary.

Marie was known for her wit and humor and was the "life of the party." She had a passion for music, especially classical and opera. She was an avid reader. She took great pride in her Polish heritage and loved to carry on traditions at family gatherings. Prior to its closing, Marie was a lifelong member of St. Hedwig's Church, Kingston, where she was a loyal pierogi maker, affectionately known as "butter lady." After St. Hedwig's closing, she became a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.

Proceeding her in death along with her parents, are her husband of 54 years, William, in 2006 and beloved grandson, 12-year-old Jonathan Grula, in 1999.

Surviving are her daughter, Karen Grula and "Favorite Son-In-Law," Robert, of Wilkes-Barre Township; son, William and Wife, Patti, of Edwardsville; granddaughters, Katie Kushner and Samantha Kushner; and dearly loved great-grandchildren, Trevor Fegely and Madison Jenceleski. Also surviving are sister, Dorothy Rossick, of West Wyoming and sister-in-law, Betty Stochla, of Dallas, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are asked to call at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Church at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers, Marie has requested that memorial donations be made to the Jonathan Grula Memorial Foundation, which benefits children with cancer and is active in pediatric cancer research. Contributions may be sent to: Grula Foundation, 1144 Spruce St., Wilkes-Barre Township, PA 18702.