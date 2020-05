Or Copy this URL to Share



Marie Louise (Kasper) Duffy died May 4, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, services will be held at a later time. Arrangements by The John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., Wilkes-Barre. Despite no formal visitation, relatives and friends are encouraged to visit Marie's memorial page on the funeral home website, www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com

