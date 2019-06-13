LUZERNE — Marie Patricia Janoski, 84, of Luzerne, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Reino and Anna Contino Reino.

She was a graduate of Luzerne High School. She was formerly employed in the garment industry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Janoski, in 1999.

Marie's greatest joy was taking care of her family and home and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking and baking, talking on the phone with friends and family, doing word puzzles and watching tennis on television.

She is survived by her children, Diane Janoski, of Luzerne; David Janoski, of Dallas; Daniel Janoski, of South Carolina, Douglas Janoski, of Luzerne; grandchildren, Elizabeth Janoski Stark, of Dallas; Holli Jackowski, of Los Angeles, Calif.; Heather Culp, of Pittsburgh; Jessica Krysiuk, of Los Angeles, Calif.; Julia Janoski, of Luzerne; David and Thomas Janoski, of Dallas; Megan Janoski, of Tunkhannock; two great-grandchildren, Alice Stark, of Dallas; and Calvin Jackowski, of Los Angeles, Calif.; siblings, Anna Skrosky, of Trucksville; Rosalie Berezich, of Shavertown; Tony Reino, of West Wyoming; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, with the Rev. Walter Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in Dennison Cemetery, Forty Fort, at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may visit from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Betz-Jastremski Funeral home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne.