PLAINS TWP. — Marie R. Spinosi, of Plains Township, passed away Friday afternoon, Jan. 3, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Fernando and Mary (Siena) Spinosi.

Marie was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1979, and Wilkes University, earning her degree in education. She was formerly employed by Step-By-Step Inc., Wilkes-Barre, in therapeutic staff support. She was a member of the Living Hope Bible Church, Plains.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nicolina Cinti and Laura Franchi, and her brother, Fernando Spinosi.

Surviving are her daughter, Athena Spinosi, of Plains, companion Bill Wischnewski, of Wilkes-Barre, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Marie will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, with the Rev. Mark Desilva, Pastor of Living Hope Bible Church, Plains, officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Living Hope Bible Church, 35 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705 in Marie's memory.

For additional information or to leave Marie's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.