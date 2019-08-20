FORTY FORT — Marie Wilson Yamrus, 92, formerly of Arlington Road, Forty Fort, passed peacefully into eternal life on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Tiffany Court Assisted Living, Kingston, where she recently resided.

Her beloved husband was the late Fred M. Yamrus Sr., who passed away on March 4, 2017. Fred and Marie were blessed to have shared 70 beautiful years of marriage.

Born on July 25, 1927, at her family homestead in Swoyersville, Marie was the daughter of the late Walter and Victoria (Yablonicky) Wilson.

Marie was raised in Swoyersville and went on to graduate from St. Cyril Academy, Danville.

A homemaker most of her life, Marie devoted herself to tending to the daily needs of her loving family.

Marie was a lifelong member of the former Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville, holding membership with the church's Confraternity of Christian Mothers. Active within her church, Marie volunteered at its annual bazaar, helping with making pirohy and baking cakes. Following the consolidation of her church, she became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.

Active within her community, Marie volunteered for many years as a "pink lady" at the former Nesbitt Memorial Hospital, Kingston; served for many years on the board of The Arc of Luzerne County; served on the board of the former United Rehabilitation Services, Wilkes-Barre, serving as president of its auxiliary for five years; and was a member of the "Young at Heart Card Club" with her girlfriends from Swoyersville.

Marie enjoyed going out to dinner with her family and visiting the casinos both here at home and in Atlantic City. One of her fondest memories was the 80th birthday trip she took with her husband and children to the Sands Casino in Atlantic City.

Family was truly the center of Marie's life and her love and devotion for her loved ones was evident by her well-known phrase, "my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are my jewels."

In addition to her parents, Walter and Victoria Wilson, and her husband, Fred Sr., Marie was preceded in death by her son-in-law, George Sobeck.

Marie is survived by her six children, Geri Sobeck, of Tunkhannock, Mary Ellen "Mimi" (Mark) Domenick, of Martinsville, New Jersey, Fred (Patti) Yamrus Jr., of Kingston, Michael (Lori) Yamrus, of Hilton Head, South Carolina, David (Janet) Yamrus, of Kingston, and Mark Yamrus, of Tunkhannock; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her brother, Walter "Buddy" Wilson, of Kingston; as well as her many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Reverend Joseph J. Pisaneschi, her pastor, officiating.

The Confraternity of Christian Mothers of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will recite the Rosary at 9:15 a.m. on Friday morning in the church.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.

In keeping with Marie's wishes, the viewing will be private for her immediate family.

For additional information or to send the Yamrus Family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

The family will be providing flowers, so they kindly request that in lieu of floral tributes, you consider making a donation in Marie's memory to The Arc of Luzerne County, Box 148, 512 Northampton St., Edwardsville, PA 18704.