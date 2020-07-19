1/1
Marilyn B. Glycenfer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHICKSHINNY — Marilyn B. Glycenfer, 54, of Shickshinny, passed away on July 18, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 5, 1965, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Larry and Joan Ziemba. Marilyn liked having her morning coffee with her husband, talking on the phone, decorating for parties, poems, working with ceramics, dancing and swimming, cleaning and playing with her pets, especially Gremlin.

She also enjoyed working in the yard, camping and camp fires, cooking and baking. She was preceded in death by her son, David Glycenfer, brother John Ziemba, father and mother-in-law, Robert and Edna Glycenfer.

Surviving are her husband, Gary Glycenfer; children, Carrie Rushkowski, Britney Myrkalo and Katlyn Glycenfer; grandchildren, Emily Glycenfer, Hannah and Lindsey Rushkowski, and Jonathan Myrkalo Jr.; sisters, Laura Lockman and Helen Toomey; brothers, Frank, Larry and Chris Ziemba; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 190 Welles St., Number 118, Forty Fort, PA 18704. Condolences can be sent to: eblakecollins.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved