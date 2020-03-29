PITTSTON — Marilyn B. Mountjoy, 80, of Pollock Drive, Pittston, died on Friday at The Wesley Village, Pittston, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Morton and Marian Miller Bassett. She graduated from Kingston High School, Class of 1957 and Wyoming Valley Hospital as a LPN.

Marilyn had resided in Pittston for the past few years. Previously she resided in Raritan, N.J., for 53 years. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Somerville, N.J., and was one of the first women ushers in the church. She was now a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Kingston. She was a loving wife, mother and sister.

Preceding her in death are her twins at birth and a daughter, Marian Jo.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Fred L.; sister, Barbara Williams and her husband, Norman, of Pittston; brother, Robert Bassett, of Pittston and nieces and nephews.

Due to due the pandemic a private graveside service will be held at Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas. A Memorial Service will be held at late date. Arrangement entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

The family would like to thank the people who work at the Serenity Care Unit and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their fine and compassionate care.