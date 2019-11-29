SWOYERSVILLE — Master Sergeant Mario Zucca Jr., U.S. Air Force, retired, a resident of Swoyersville, and most recently a guest at Allied Services Center City Residence (formerly Saint Luke's Villa), Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life on Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital surrounded by his loving daughters.

His beloved wife was the late Charlotte M. (Doody) Zucca, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2006. Together, Mario and Charlotte shared nearly 56 beautiful years of marriage.

Born on April 18, 1928, in Wyoming, Mario was the son of the late Mario Zucca Sr. and Julia (Allegrucci) Zucca.

Raised in Wyoming, Mario was a graduate of the former Wyoming High School, Class of 1945.

A proud and decorated United States Air Force Veteran, Mario honorably served his country for nearly 21 years and was stationed at various Air Force bases throughout his career. He was the recipient of countless awards and decorations, merits of honor and accolades. Upon his retirement on April 1, 1968, Mario had attained the rank of Master Sergeant.

Following his military career Mario began working as an employer relations representative for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, retiring in 1992 after 23 years. During his retirement years Mario assisted local seniors with tax preparation.

Mario was a faithful catholic and a longtime member of the former Holy Name/St. Mary's Parish Community, Swoyersville, where, throughout the years, he was an active volunteer with the parish's annual bazaar. Following the consolidation of his church he became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. Mario was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Council 12976, Swoyersville and a 4th degree member of the Our Lady of Czestochowa Assembly 1928, Kingston.

A proud veteran, Mario was a member of the American Legion, Andrew Lawrence Post 644, Swoyersville, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 396, Wyoming, and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 102, Kingston. Additionally, Mario was a member of the Swoyersville Senior Citizens and was an active volunteer for many years with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), proudly receiving a 25-year pin for his years of service with the program.

Mario loved to dance and he was a fixture at both the Sunday Polka dances at the Dupont V.F.W. and the WVIA Studio Polka dances.

Family was the center of Mario's life and he cherished every moment he shared with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa.

In addition to his parents, Mario and Julia Zucca; and his wife, Charlotte, Mario was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Matthew Walski; and his brothers, Albert Zucca, Raymond Ceresa and Frank Ceresa.

Mario is survived by his three loving daughters, Julie Anne Dalke and her husband, Gregory, Hollywood, Maryland; Stephanie A. Walski and her husband, David, Shavertown; Valerie L. Wisniewski and her husband, Michael, Mountain Top; his eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, from the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, his pastor, officiating.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Mt. Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton, where full Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Air Force.

Family and Friends are invited to Mario's viewing which will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the funeral home.

The family has kindly asked that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions may be made in Mario's memory to a veteran's organization of the donor's choice.