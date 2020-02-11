WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Marion Attanasio, 85, of Wilkes-Barre Township, entered into rest on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Born July 26, 1934, in Courtdale, she was the daughter of the late Mildred and Carl Carlson, and the granddaughter of the late Flora and Reese Thomas, of Courtdale.

Marion graduated from Luzerne High School. While living in Courtdale, Marion was secretary to the Administrative Board of the Courtdale United Methodist Church, Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, and active in the Courtdale Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary.

Marion is survived by her husband of 65 years, Carmen Attanasio Jr., sons Carmen and his wife, Suzanne, of Sweet Valley, and Michael and his wife, Karen, of Shavertown; and six grandchildren. A daughter, Mildred, entered into Heaven in September of 2010. Marion attended the Assembly of God Church at Harveys Lake.

At the request of Marion her service will be held privately. Interment will be in Cedar Crest Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612.