ASHLEY — Marion B. Cybuch, 90, formerly of Ashley, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Guardian Health Care Center & Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 5, 1929, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Marcinkowski) Cybuch. She resided her entire lifetime in Ashley, where she attended the Ashley schools. She was employed by J.B. Carr, Roth American and, more recently, by Republic Electronics until her retirement.

She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Marion was born when her mother died and in some ways, had a difficult life, especially in recent years. But she will be remembered in happier times as a loving sister, aunt and friend, a hard worker who always strived to do what was right.

Preceding her in death were brothers Stanley and John Cybuck and Joseph Cybuch; sisters Veronica MacNeill, Stella Porambo, Ann Cybuch and Elizabeth Cybuch; and nephew Peter Cybuck.

Surviving are nieces Ellen Macneill, Maryann Nilon, Theresa Washko, Kathleen Eckell and Marion Nihen; and nephews David Cybuck and Charles Cybuch. Great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's of the Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the physicians and entire staff of Guardian Health Care & Rehabilitation, Nanticoke, for their excellent care and compassion given to Marion in her time of need.