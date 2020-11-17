1/1
Marion Gigantelli (Mony) Fierman
JENKINS TWP. — Marion Gigantelli Fierman (Mony), 92, of Jenkins Township, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Nicholas and Frances (Zoppa) Gigantelli, her devoted husband. Sydney Fierman and her favorite Uncle James Capriotti.

Marion was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1946. She worked at Bergman's in advertising, then as the jewelry buyer and later in life was project manager for Raintree Condominiums. Marion married the love of her life, Sydney Fierman and they shared a wonderful loving life together for 48 years. They lived many places and made many friends. Including their life-long friends in one of their favorite places, Las Vegas.

She is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins, who were all a great joy and comfort to her. She considered herself very lucky to have all of them in her life. Mony felt she had a fantastic life.

The family will hold a private service at their convenience.

Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for additional information.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
