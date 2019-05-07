PITTSTON — Marion (Serhan) Licata, 88, of Pittston, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Wesley Village Campus, Pittston.

Born Sept. 20, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Betty (Michaels) Serhan.

Marion was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1948. Following school, she worked in the garment industry as a seamstress. In retirement, she enjoyed doing volunteer work for various organizations, but most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her sons, Salvatore Licata and wife Cynthia, of Pittston, and John Licata and wife Patricia, of Locust Grove, Va.; grandson Dr. Guy Licata and wife Jodi, of Pittsburgh; granddaughter Alexandra Licata, of Locust Grove, Va.; great-granddaughters Mia, Paige, and Summer Licata; sisters Carol Yanchick, Christine Merlie, Betty Jean Serhan and Gloria Miller; along with sister-in-law, Nina Dumas. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Gaetano "Trotters" Licata (2004); brother John "Sonny" Serhan; and sister Geraldine Moules.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of both Wesley Village and Hospice of The Sacred Heart for the kindness, care and compassion they showed to both Marion and her family.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from The Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary, Rt 315, Pittston.

Committal prayers normally said at the cemetery will take place in the church at the conclusion of Mass. Interment will be private. Marion will be laid to rest with her husband in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Township.

For further information or to express your condolences to Marion's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.