Marion (George) Norman
HANOVER TWP. — Marion (George) Norman, 86, of Hanover Township, passed away Nov. 17, at Allied Services, Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre. She most recently was a patient at the former St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre.

Marion leaves behind her beloved husband of 59 years, Daniel Norman. Dan and Marion would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in June 2021. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Adele Atiyeh George, formerly of Wilkes-Barre. Marion graduated from Coughlin High School, Class of 1951, and Wilkes-Barre Business College. Following graduation, she was employed in the office of Woodlawn Dairy and then worked in computer service for the IRS in Philadelphia, receiving many rewards.

She was an active member of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre and its ladies' society, where she remained active and served in many capacities.

Preceding her in death, other than her parents are, sister; Margaret George. She is survived by her husband, Dan, sister; Betty George Polanowski and her husband, Frank, of Elizabethtown, beloved nephew, Leo George Polanowski and his wife, Kristen, of San Jose, Calif.; great-nieces, Lauren Grace and Addison Wynn Polanowski and several cousins. All funeral arrangements are private at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

"Your life was a blessing and your memory will be a treasure."



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
