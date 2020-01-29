GLEN LYON — Marion M. Olshefski, 88, of Glen Lyon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Guardian Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

She was born in Glen Lyon the daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Hermanofski) Petro. She was a life resident of Glen Lyon, where she was a graduate of Newport Township High School. Later she went on to further her education and was a graduate of the Wilkes-Barre Business School.

Marion was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Glen Lyon.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Chester Olshefski, Dec. 30, 1997; daughters Rebecca Cholewa and Roberta Widder; brother Joseph Petro.

Surviving are daughter Jennifer Moore and her husband Timothy, at home; son Michael Olshefski and his wife, Erin, Harrisburg; 11 grandchildren, including a cherished grandson, Robert Cholewa and his wife, Helen; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon, with interment to follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Glen Lyon.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.