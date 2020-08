WEST SCRANTON — Marjorie E. Meyers Lindsay, lifelong resident of the Hyde Park section of West Scranton, died Aug. 27, 2020. Services are scheduled for Tuesday from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with burial at Fairview Memorial Park, 111 State Route 435, Elmhurst Twp., where all family and friends are welcome to attend a 10:30 a.m. graveside service.