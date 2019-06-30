FALLS — Marjorie F. Avery, 92, of Falls, passed away Saturday evening, June 28, 2019, in the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit of Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Forty Fort, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Bolton VanBuskirk. She was a graduate of the Forty Fort High School, Class of 1945. Prior to her retirement, she was a truck broker for the family business.

Preceding her in death was her first husband, Walter Frantz, and second husband, Calvin Avery, sisters Helen VanBuskirk and Jane Cheskiewicz and brother Frank VanBuskirk.

Surviving is her daughter, Debbie Watson and her husband, Jeff, of Atlantic, Va.; son, Bernard VanBuskirk Sr., of Falls; grandsons, Bernard VanBuskirk Jr. and his wife, Maria, of Berlin, Conn.; Brian VanBuskirk and his wife, Kim, of Trussville, Ala.; Jeffrey Watson Jr., of Atlantic, Va.; great-grandsons, Sonny VanBuskirk, Christian Hummer and Cameron VanBuskirk; 14 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Laura Lewis of the Wyoming Presbyterian Church officiating.

Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.

Friends may call 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company, 1204 State Route 307, Lake Winola, PA 18625.

For additional information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.