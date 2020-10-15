COURTDALE — Marjorie G. Baldovsky, 92, formerly of Courtdale, died Oct. 11, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Nursing Center.

She was born Oct. 22, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria Skrabut Gorewich. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, James; sister, Frances Gorewich; brother, Edward Gorewich.

Surviving are her son, John N. Baldovsky, grandchildren, Christopher, Steven and Matthew, sister-in-law, Marie Baldovsky.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the interment services Saturday at 1 p.m. in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Hoyt Street, Pringle. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Jarrod Waugh, Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.

Condolences can be sent to betzjastremski.com.