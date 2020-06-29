LANSDALE — Marjorie "Bonnie" Gabel, 79, of Lansdale, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Gabel Jr., who passed away April 17, 2020.

Born Jan. 29, 1941, in Forty Fort, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Leona (Hunsinger) Lewis.

There was always room at the table when you came to visit Bonnie. She knew the importance of a quiet listening ear and would always offer a cup of tea or a glass of wine. Her cheese plates were the centerpiece of any conversation in her home. She was always stocked full of the family's favorites. Bonnie knew how to make you feel welcome.

To anyone she met, she was Mom or Mommom; it didn't matter your relation. Above all, family was paramount in her life. For the last 56 of her 79 years on earth, Bonnie was surrounded by children — from her own, to grandchildren, to great-grandchildren. There was nothing she looked forward to more than rocking a new baby on her porch. Their home was centered around big, family holidays — from volleyball in the summers to her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, a detail was never missed. At the end of a party at Bob and Bonnie's meant you'd be leaving with a smile and leftovers in hand.

To those closest to her, she instilled values that will never be forgotten. Her legacy will live on through the generations. The bonds of family and the importance of a homecooked meal on a Sunday will keep her alive in the hearts of her seven children and 20 (and counting) grand and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include seven children, Robert A. Gabel III (Sara), of Philadelphia, Sean Hawke (Denise), of Perkiomenville, Erin Moyer (Doug), of Green Lane, Kevin Hawke (MaryEllen) of Norristown, Rose Bompadre (Adam), of Mt. Laurel, N.J., Robin Gilinger (Robert), of Marlton, N.J., and Sharon Jasper (William), of Aston; and 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Gabel; grandson, Christopher Camburn; and a sister-in-law, Betsy Bienick.

Services will be held privately.

