HARVEYS LAKE — Marjorie Dawkins Garinger, formerly of Harveys Lake, entered peacefully into eternity on Dec. 11, 2019, to join her beloved husband, Arnie Garinger, whom she missed and had been separated from for far too long.

Marge was a local field hockey, lacrosse and basketball official. She loved her life of sports and while she was often heard to say "I get paid to exercise," she held most dearly her family.

Marge had a wonderful and magical life. She graduated with a degree in physical education from Ursinus College in 1957, where she was a standout in field hockey, basketball and softball, lettering in all three sports. In 1956, Marge was selected as a player on the National Field Hockey team that competed in Australia (44 hours of flying time back then!), New Zealand, the Fiji Islands and Hawaii. She continued her travels visiting many countries throughout her life as a national and international umpire, teacher, mentor and US delegate in both field hockey and lacrosse. She was the team manager for the very first Women's Olympic Field Hockey team, which won a bronze medal during the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. She also served as Vice President of the IFWLA (International Federation of Women's Lacrosse). She was celebrated with inductions into both state and national halls of fame. Back at home, she and Arnie owned and operated Onawandah Family Campground with Rose and Bob Cumens and Marge spent many summers helping girls and aspiring officials hone their skills at Ruby Carmen's summer field hockey camps. Everyone who knew Marge loved her.

Her husband, Arnie Garinger; her brother, George Dawkins; and parents Reverend Carl and Marion Dawkins preceded her in death.

Surviving are her children, Tracy Magda and husband David, of Wernersville, Wendy Kellam and husband Dan and grandsons Jack and Steven, of Bradford, Amy Brozena and husband Fran, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.; grandchildren Ryan and Ursula Hockman Brozena, of Luzerne, and Alex Brozena, of Nashville, Tenn.; son Robert Garinger and wife Grace; granddaughter Erin; and grandson Ian, of Montville, N.J.; sister Phyllis Schwartz, of Superior, Colo.; and brother Ed, of Winters, Calif.

Marge chose to live life as she chose to die; in control, peacefully, with little fanfare and on her own terms. Her four children and her little dog Betsy were at her side at her home in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.

The celebration of Marjorie's life will take place in late May, 2020, near Harveys Lake.

Family will announce the time and place at a later date. If you would like to be notified of this event, please send an email to [email protected]