1/1
Marjorie Sokoloski
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARDSVILLE — Marjorie Sokoloski, 88, of Edwardsville, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice Unit, Scranton, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Jan. 23, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late William and Mary Watters Bond. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School and was member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.

Some of Marge's favorite things were golfing, and in her later years, watching golf and going to church. Above all else, she enjoyed seeing her children and grandchildren when they came to visit. She was a loving mom and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Sokoloski, son, Peter Sokoloski III, granddaughter, Kristie Sokoloski, brothers, William and Paul Bond.

Surviving are her children, Annamae Usevicz, of Pittston, Richard Sokoloski and his wife, Beverly, of Nanticoke, Sharon McCabe and her husband, James, of Luzerne, Marge Fealy and her husband, Arthur, of Larksville, Mary Evans and her husband, Gregg, of Dallas, daughter-in-law, Linda Sokoloski, of Tunkhannock, sister, Patsy Filipiak and Chet, of Wilkes-Barre numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Homebound Nurses and Allied Hospice for their special care for our Mom.

Private funeral services will be held. Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lehman.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences can be sent to betzjastremski.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved