Mark Andrew Senczakowicz
1968 - 2020
MUHLENBERG — Mark Andrew Senczakowicz, 52, of Muhlenberg, (rural Shickshinny), passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, after being stricken ill while on duty at the Luzerne County Courthouse, where he was employed as a Deputy Sheriff.

Born Oct. 2, 1968, he was a son of the late John and Arline Zalenski Senczakowicz. Raised in Warrior Run, he was a graduate of Hanover Area High School, Class of 1986. Mark attended the Ranger School at Paul Smith's College of the Adirondacks and earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Luzerne County Community College. He was also a graduate of Lackawanna College Police Academy, Scranton.

Mark served as a police officer with Warrior Run Police Department, advancing to Chief of Police for the borough. He was a part-time patrol officer with Ashley and Sugar Notch for many years while concurrently serving as a Deputy Sheriff for Luzerne County since 1992. Mark also concurrently served the community of Warrior Run for many years as the road department superintendent and as a member of the Warrior Run Boro Volunteer Fire Company.

He was a former member of Holy Family Parish, Sugar Notch, and Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. He was a current member of the Deputy Sheriffs' Association of Pennsylvania and the Cranberry Lake Mountaineers Snowmobile Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time at his house in Star Lake, N.Y., and enjoyed hiking and snowmobiling with his wife in the Adirondack Mountains.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, the former Elizabeth Wilson and her mother, Dolores Wilson, at home; his brother and sister-in-law, Christopher and Christine Senczakowicz, of New Port Richey, Fla.; sister, Jacqueline Senczakowicz, of Warrior Run; nephew and Godson, Jonathan Senczakowicz and family, of Drums; nieces, Lorissa Senczakowicz and family, of Clarks Summit and Brianne Filchak, of Warrior Run; as well as an extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and his many brothers and sisters of the law enforcement community, whom he always referred to as his "family."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Steffan Senczakowicz.

Mark's wife extends her sincere thanks and gratitude to the Luzerne County Sheriff's Office, members of the court staff and county manager, David Pedri, for their assistance during this difficult time.

A public viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the rotunda of Luzerne County Court House, 200 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

A private blessing service will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Vincent Dang, pastor of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Parish, Ashley, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Deputy Sheriff Mark A. Senczakowicz's memory to the Deputy Sheriffs' Association of Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 39285, Philadelphia, PA 19136.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

To leave the family an online condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Luzerne County Court House
Funeral services provided by
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
