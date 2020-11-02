WANAMIE — Mark Angelo Panetta, 44, of Wanamie, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home.

Born June 19, 1976, he was a son of Aileen Wright Panetta, of Nanticoke, and the late Angelo Panetta.

He attended the Greater Nanticoke Area schools and graduated from John S. Fine High School, Nanticoke, Class of 1994, and furthered his education at Luzerne County Community College. Mark was a skilled carpenter and began a career working in union construction before becoming self-employed as Panetta Contracting since 2005.

He was a member of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, Alden. Mark enjoyed spending time with his son and family, hunting, fishing, cooking and music. He loved the warm weather and visiting the beaches in North Carolina.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Aileen Panetta, is his wife, the former Lisha Pegarella; his son, Jeremy; a step daughter, Ava Jesso; a sister, Lisa Manoski, her husband, Jeff and their daughter, Mia Manoski, of Mountain Top; a brother, Jeffrey Panetta and his fiancée, Tracy Martinez) of Blackwood, N.J.; aunts, Sandy Klank, Kathy Krushka and husband, Tom, and Carol Howell and several cousins.

Funeral services will begin 10 a.m. Thursday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, and service at 10:30 at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 17 E. Kirmar Ave., Alden, with Father Christopher officiating.

Interment will follow in Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cemetery, Aden.

Viewing and visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until transferal to the church.

