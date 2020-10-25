FORTY FORT — Mark F. Buss, 50, of Forty Fort, died unexpectedly at his home early Monday morning, Oct. 19, 2020. He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and friendship to all who knew him.

He was born in Kingston, the devoted son of Fred Buss and Nancy Wilkerson Silvi.

A talented athlete, Mark starred on the football teams at Dallas High School and Wilkes University, forging many bonds that would last throughout his life.

He was employed as an Adult Probation and Parole Officer for Luzerne County, bringing his smile and sense of humor to his co-workers but always dedicated to his job. Not one to just sit back and collect a paycheck, he was also an instructor in Use of Force and Firearms, sharing his knowledge with the future generations of law enforcement. For many years, Mark worked as a personal trainer at Odyssey Fitness in Wilkes-Barre, where he helped dozens achieve their athletic potential.

Although he enjoyed all sports, Mark was a tried and true Oklahoma Sooners fan. He made several trips to his mother's home state to cheer on his team and visit his roots with his cousin, Caroline Reaves and her family. However, his real passion was cheering on his son and best friend, Luke, be it in baseball, basketball or football, often helping to coach his teams, but always there in support.

There are so many words to describe Mark, kind, funny, selfless. His laugh was infectious and his spirit always high. He was a connoisseur of Miller Lite. A patriot and lover of American history, he cherished family trips to Gettysburg. There were also countless trips to Disney, Wildwood Crest and Cape May that will live on in memories.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Wilkerson Silvi, who we know was there to greet him in Heaven with proud open arms.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carol Potomis; his son, Luke Buss; his step-children, that he loved as his own, Kelsey Wolsieffer and her boyfriend Kyle Coslett, John Paul Kopicki and his wife Lynn, Megan Marx, her husband John, and their children Jake, Charlie and Elizabeth. His father, Fred Buss and his companion, Barbara Siracuse; brother, Matthew Buss and his wife Gina; aunts, Ruthie Parker and Lois Gdovin; mother-in-law, Anna Mae Potomis; numerous cousins, extended family and countless numbers of friends.

A celebration of Mark's life will be held at the Kingston/Forty Fort Little League fields at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and E. Dorrance Street at noon on Sunday, Nov. 1. As Mark would have wanted it, the dress code is casual. Due to the COVID pandemic, attendants are encouraged to bring their own chairs, wear masks and maintain social distance.

In lieu of flowers, a "go fund me" account has been set up under the "Buss Family Memorial" to help the family through this difficult time and go toward Luke's education.

BOOMER! SOONER!