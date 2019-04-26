TUNKHANNOCK — Mark Joseph McDermott, of Tunkhannock, died in Tunkhannock

on April 24, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 18, 1976, in Kingston. Mark was always the one to cheer people up and tell them life's not all that bad. He was always there any time someone needed him.

He is survived by his mother, Linda McDermott, and her partner, Kenneth Piscorik; father William McDermott and his wife, Julie McDermott; siblings Billy Jo, Jamie, Jody, Levi, Kyle, Billy, Travis, Joshua, Tanner, Cambria and Lexi; and nieces and nephews, Ivi, Armoni, Henry, Desirae, James, Destiny and Jude.

Nothing can fill the empty space you left, but we will all carry your memory with us forever.

Friends and relatives may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For more information or to send the family and online condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.