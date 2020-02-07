KINGSTON — Mark J. Kale passed away at Hospice of The Sacred Heart at ManorCare, Kingston, on Feb. 5, 2020.

He was the son of Ernest and Dorothea Kwitkowski Kale Mark graduated from Edwardsville High School.

Mark worked as a cutter at Jamie Baby Products and retired from The Citizens' Voice. After retiring he worked part time for Edwardsville Borough.

Mark was a former member of St Mary's Annunciation Church Kingston.

He was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Ernest, 2009; and his aunt, Barbara Kuracina, Oxford.

Surviving are his cousin and caregiver, Andrea Komsisky Archbald; also surviving is a nephew, Eric Kale, Wilkes-Barre, former sister-in-law Berndette Kale Wilkes-Barre; and several cousins.

I would like to thank Dr. Almeky, Dr. Delgaudio, the nursing staff at ManorCare and Hospice of The Sacred Heart for their kindness and compassion to Mark.

Viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at AJ Kopicki Funeral Home, Zerbey Ave., Kingston. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Maple Avenue, Kingston. Burial will be at St Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.