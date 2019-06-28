JENKINS TWP. — Mark P. Sorbelli, 57, of Jenkins Township, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of Irene Humko Sorbelli, of Jenkins Township, and the late Paul Sorbelli. Mark was a 1979 graduate of Pittston Area High School. He also attended Luzerne County Community College and King's College. Mark was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot, specializing in electronics.

In addition to his mother, Mark is survived by his brother, Vincent Sorbelli, of Jenkins Township.

A private family viewing and blessing service will be held at the funeral home. There will be no public calling hours. Interment will take place in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston, (Port Griffith).

