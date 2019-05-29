MOUNTAIN TOP — Mark Peter Dombroski, 56, of Mountain Top, died at home on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Paul M. Dombroski Sr. and Barbara Ann Sliwinski Dombroski, Mountain Top, and was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 1980. Mark worked in food sales and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He won many trophies from fishing tournaments and his favorite fishing hole was Lake Cayuga. He was active with the Mountain Top American Legion and would help a veteran or organization whenever possible. He was a member of St. Jude's Church, St. Jude's Knights of Columbus, Council 6440, and numerous fishing and hunting clubs. Mark also enjoyed sports and was an avid Oakland Raiders and Notre Dame fan.

In addition to his mother, Mark is survived by his brothers, Paul Dombroski Jr.; Joseph Dombroski; sister, Judith Cefaly; all of Mountain Top; nieces, nephews, one great-niece and his best friend, Cowboy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

Friends are invited to join the family at a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain Top American Legion, Post 781, 1550 Henry Drive Mountain Top, PA 18707.

Visit the funeral home website for additional information at www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com.