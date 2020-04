MILLSBORO, Del. — Mark R. Senick, of Millsboro, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at home. He was 62.

Mr. Senick was born May 23, 1957, in Kingston, to the late Joseph Senick and Betty Handlos Senick. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen.

Full obituary and letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.