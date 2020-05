Or Copy this URL to Share

PITTSTON TWP. — Mark Rakos, 44, of Pittston Township, died at home, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Due to the current state restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with burial and committal service in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman Township.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store