DALLAS — Mark S. Bacewicz, 53, of Dallas, died Oct. 26, 2020. His wife is the former Sharon Vacendak. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Victory Church, 16 Second St., Harveys Lake. Those attending should go directly to church. Masks and social distancing required at all times. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.