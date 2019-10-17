WEST WYOMING — Marlene A. Sweitzer, 81, of West Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Allan Williams and Katherine Guilford. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1957.

Surviving are children Deborah (Jeffery) Douglass and her husband, John, of White Plains, N.Y., Thomas Jeffery, of Harding, Lynn (Jeffery) Rosengrant, of Lake Ariel, and Bobby Sweitzer, of West Wyoming; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters Elaine MacDonald and her husband, Phil, of Bradenton, Florida, Carol Chipego, of Dallas, and Dale Nelson, of Rochester, N.H.; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.

Friends may call 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.