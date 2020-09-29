MOUNTAIN TOP — Marlene M. LaManna Blackford, of Mountain Top, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Post Acute Medical, Wilkes-Barre.

Marlene was born in Paterson, N.J., the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen LaManna.

While she worked full time until retirement, that was not her primary responsibility, or how she was defined. Her life was defined by the love and devotion to her family. She was married to Ray Blackford for 56 years, and while he served his country at sea, she commanded the ship at home.

Marlene did not miss bowling night. She could sew together the armor on a battleship and her crochet work was unparalleled. Her ability to cook and bake meant being swarmed with requests at every gathering. She was the master of peanut butter pie and utterly addictive cookies.

Marlene was particularly fond of road trips, especially if they traversed an ocean. Her opinions were sage and cherished. However worldly and sophisticated she may have been, her humor could still make a submariner blush. She was a proud member of the Red Hats Group, the St. Jude Parish, the International Women's Bowling Association and countless other civic and religious organizations. But most of all, Marlene loved every second spent with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ray Blackford.

She is survived by her daughters, Pamela VanScoy and her husband, Thomas; Patrice Martineau and her husband, Jonathan; her three grandchildren, Murphy Cywinski, Ray Cywinski and Josh Wynn; her two great-grandchildren, Cade and Maya Cywinski; her brother, Ralph LaManna Jr.; and her two nephews, Robert and Ralph LaManna.

Memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. She will be interred with her beloved husband at Arlington National Cemetery next year.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

