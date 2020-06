OLD FORGE — Marlene Radkiewicz Tagliaterra, 80, of Old Forge, died June 27, 2020. Her funeral will be 9:15 a.m. Thursday from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Old Forge. Viewing 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.