WILKES-BARRE — Maroun T. Maroun, 79, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, in the Inpatient Unit of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

He was born in Beirut, Lebanon, a son of the late Tanios and Mariam Michael Maroun. Maroun was employed as a manager and maitre d' at several local restaurants, including the Saber Room and Kazimis. He also owned the Phinicia Restaurant in Hanover Township. Maroun also worked for the Luzerne County Veteran Affairs Office and as a security guard at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Maroun was a member of St. Anthony, St. George Maronite Catholic Parish, Wilkes-Barre. He was also a member of the Knights of Lebanon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Maroun.

Surviving are his sisters and brothers, Nakia Saba, Laure Yazbeck, Michael Maroun, all of Beirut, Lebanon, Samira Chamoun, of Wilkes-Barre, and Samir Maroun and his wife, Bernadette, of Larksville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. His pastor, The Rev. Paul Damien, will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, c/o 79 Loomis St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Maroun's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.