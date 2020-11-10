MOUNTAIN TOP — Marshall Selman Jacobson, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 83, while residing at Smith Nursing Home.

Born on June 5, 1937, to Edward and Frances Jacobson in Clearfield. Marshall graduated from Clearfield High School in 1955 and from Penn State University in 1959. While attending Penn State, he was a brother of the Phi Epsilon Pi fraternity, a member of an award-winning debate team and a contributor to the school humor magazine, Froth. He continued his education at Dickinson School of Law, from where he graduated in 1962.

He began his career working for the Internal Revenue Service in Washington, D.C., where he met and married the love of his life, April Ashton. They moved to Kingston in 1967, when he began working for the law firm of Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald, specializing in corporate law, estate planning and taxes. He made partner in 1973, and worked there until retirement.

Marshall was well known for his generosity to family, friends and the community. He actively served on the boards of numerous charitable and religious organizations, such as Temple B'nai B'rith of Kingston, Temple B'nai B'rith Housing for the Elderly Inc., Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, United Cerebral Palsy (now known as Creating Unlimited Possibilities), United Way, Kiwanis Club of Mountain Top and the Kiwanis Club of Mountain Top Charitable Foundation.

Marshall was also a lifelong sports fan and was extremely passionate about Penn State and Steelers football. For more than 30 years, he enjoyed working out and loved socializing with friends at Odyssey Fitness Center. He was also an avid golfer for most of his life and proudly scored a hole-in-one on the sixth hole at Oyster Reef in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Marshall's family describes him as selfless, humorous and the most upstanding person they know. He is the role model his sons will forever aspire to be. He left a loving legacy and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Marshall is survived by his wife of 53 years, April Ashton Jacobson, of Mountain Top; sons, Edward and his fiancée, Claire, of Hong Kong; Arthur and his wife, Lauri, of San Antonio, Texas; and Benjamin and his wife, Leigh Ann, of Mundelein, Ill. He is also survived by grandchildren, Allison, Abigail, Drew, Tyler, Caden and Bella.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service celebrating his life will be held at Temple B'nai B'rith Cemetery.

Donations in Marshall's memory can be made to either the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate or the Temple B'nai B'rith Religious School Fund at www.tbbwb.com/payment.php.

To share your online condolences and favorite memory of Marshall, please go www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.