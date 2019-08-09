Martha A. O'Neill

Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA
18702
(570)-822-4634
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
WILKES-BARRE — Martha A. O'Neill, of Wilkes-Barre, died peacefully on July 9, 2019, after a brief illness.

Martha was predeceased by her parents; four siblings; one nephew; one great-nephew; and her life partner of many years, John "Jay" Gavula.

Martha is survived by many loving family members, including 13 nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends.

Friends are invited to pay final respects beginning at 9 a.m. with a blessing service at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2019, from the Lehman Family Funeral Home, 689 Hazel St., Wilkes-Barre, www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.

Her interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
