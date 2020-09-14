Martha "Penny" Davis, 79, died from complications of multiple myeloma Sept. 10, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of James E. Davis, and the couple had just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Penny was born in Wilkes-Barre, a September baby. She was the elder daughter of John B. Farr and Sara D. Farr of Tunkhannock. She attended Tunkhannock High School, serving as head majorette, and graduated in the Class of 1958. Penny majored in sociology at Dickinson College, where she met future husband, Jim, in an art class. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority and was part of the Class of 1962.

Penny and Jim married at the Lake Carey Union Chapel in 1961. Other than some time spent at Fort Benning, Ga., and Fort Jackson, S.C., during Jim's Army service, Penny lived her whole life in Tunkhannock. She loved her hometown and was very community minded, active with the Tunkhannock Tree Association, United Way, library and Dietrich Theater. She worked for several years as a substitute teacher and office assistant with the Tunkhannock School District and as a receptionist for Fordham and Quinn Orthodontics in Tunkhannock and Clarks Summit.

Penny loved getting together with her many friends and especially liked occasions when she could dress up. A lifelong lover of the arts, she also enjoyed dancing, knitting, exercise class and finding a great deal shopping. She was a very thoughtful and kind person and a good listener with a true interest in others. She inspired her friends and loved ones with her positive and optimistic outlook and her stoic, uncomplaining nature, even during difficult times. She demonstrated true strength fighting cancer for the past eight years.

Penny was a loving wife to Jim; devoted mother to Steven Farr Davis, of Barrington, R.I., and Blair Jane Davis, of San Francisco, Calif.; beloved sister to Jane Farr Ireland, of State College; and doting grandmother to Jake and Madeline Davis, of Barrington, R.I.

Penny was so grateful to the many friends who supported her and the family during her illness, her lengthy hospital stays in June, and her final weeks, which she was happy to spend at her family cottage at Lake Carey.

Family and friends are invited to attend Penny's memorial service which will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from the Lake Carey Union Chapel, Union Chapel Drive, Lemon Township. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. The family asks that all attending adhere to social distancing and wear face coverings.

Those of you who may wish to attend Penny's funeral service but are unable can join the family online for a livestreamed service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Martha Davis' tribute page.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, Lake Carey Union Chapel, Union Chapel Drive, Lemon Township, or charity of your choice.

