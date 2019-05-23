DALLAS — Martha J. Butler, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Born in Wheeling, W. Va., she was the daughter of the late Bob Hercules and Jane Hercules (Haddon). Martha was most proud of her primary role of loving wife to her predeceased husband, Chuck, and mother to her children, Krys, Matt, Jay and Courtney. Martha also enjoyed her role as mother-in-law to Chrissy (Bock) Butler and Tim Conway and relished being the older sister to surviving brothers, Bob and John Hercules.

Considered the best Nana ever by Peter, Adam and Sam Conway; Georgie, Catelyn, Mackay and Charlie Butler; and Spencer, Ella and Catherine Knolle, Martha was always up for a game of cards or spoons, occasionally served Oreos for breakfast and consistently reminded each of them of just how special they were. During her life, Martha held numerous customer service positions with various companies, often winning monthly sales contests. Anyone who knew her recognized Martha's ability to convince them that she knew what was best for their cable needs and their life choices. She will be missed by numerous card groups up and down the East Coast, having played canasta, hand and foot and pitch with the best of them.

Martha was a member of the Women's Club in her hometown of Dallas and together with the dedicated women she called friends made her community a better place to live. For the past nine years, Martha called Punta Gorda, Florida, her home. She often remarked that her's was a wonderful retirement, wishing that everyone she loved could spend the end of their lives in much the same way.

If you ever met Martha, you would never forget her. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.