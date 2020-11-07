1/1
Martha K. Linski
DALLAS — Martha K. Linski, 80, of Dallas, passed on to eternal rest on Nov. 4, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, with her family by her side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Laura Meyers Price. She graduated from Plains Memorial High School in 1957 and earned a Secretarial Diploma from Wilkes-Barre Business College in 1958.

Martha resided at The Meadows in Dallas since 1997. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Audiology & Hearing Center in Wilkes-Barre. Earlier she was employed by Luzerne Optical.

Prior to her moving to Dallas, Martha was a longtime resident of Plains and a member of Plains United Methodist Church. She loved music and was active with the choir. Her love of music followed her to the Meadows, where she earned a 10 year volunteer award, often playing the piano in the nursing home for the residents.

She was a loving mother and grandmother, a true servant to her family and friends, who will miss her dearly. Martha had a wonderful sense of humor that brought a smile to everyone she touched. She had a true love for cooking, baking and enjoyed her comfort food.

Surviving are her son, Gerald Price and his wife, Carlene, of Dallas; son, Daniel Linski and his wife, Susan, of Breiningsville; daughter, Marlyn Kissner and her husband, Hon. William J., of Lehighton; twin brother, Daniel Price, of Kingston; two grandchildren, Wesley and Rachel; nieces, Mary and Angela.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time. We will be following CDC guidelines.

Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to the Plains United Methodist Church, 133 North St., Plains, PA 18705.

To send the family an online condolence, visit hughbhughes.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
NOV
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
