PLAINS — Martin Corey Snyder Jr., 80, of Plains, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 13, 2019, at his home.

"Marty," as he was known to almost everyone, was born on Nov. 14, 1938, the son of the late Martin Corey Snyder and Catherine Burridge Jones and raised in Parsons.

Marty attended James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War, serving aboard the USS Hornet, CVS-12 and a Veteran of the Vietnam War where he served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk CVA-63.

He was a retired HVAC engineer, a member of ASHRAE and RSES. He belonged to Saint John's Lodge No. 233 F &A M, Jenkins Twp., and also belonged to several Masonic affiliations. He was a member of the Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon, Post 558, The Rotary Club of Pittston and was on the W-B Salvation Army Advisory Board.

He loved photography and traveling, having set foot on every continent with the exception of the Antarctica. He was a longtime fan of auto racing, particularly NASCAR stock car racing.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jedediah T. Jones and Silian Watkins, paternal grandparents, Martin William Snyder and Erilla Florence Schooley, parents, Martin Corey Snyder, Sr. and Catherine Burridge Jones, infant son Martin Corey Snyder III, brother Glenwood Jones Snyder, half-sister Ann Wysocki Kimball and nephew Glenwood Jones Snyder Jr.

He is survived by the love of his life, Leocadia, his wife of 58 years, daughter Michelle Klinges, of West Palm Beach, and grandsons Michael Klinges, of Wyoming, Stephen Klinges, of Wilkes-Barre and great-grandson Mason Liam Klinges, of Wilkes-Barre.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705, with Dr. Robert Shaw officiating. Interment with Military Honors accorded by the United States Navy and the Plains American Legion Funeral Honors Detail will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Masonic Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday by Saint John's Lodge No. 233, Jenkins Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rotary Foundation through any Rotary Club or member, The SPCA of Luzerne County, or the .

For additional information or to leave Marty's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.