WEST PITTSTON — Martin M. Sivar, age 76, formerly of West Hazleton, and who resided in West Pittston, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Martin T. and Helen Ryba Sivar, and lived in West Pittston since 1975.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Blaser Quik-Lube in Goshen, N.Y., as a sales manager.

Martin was a veteran of the Army with the rank of SP 5 where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam era.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 45 years, the former Gail Dymond; children, Kimberly Priestash and her husband John, of Plano, Texas; Ernest Barber and his wife Christina, of Exton; Michelle Strassman and her husband Eric, of Downingtown; four grandchildren, Madison, Collin, Max and Jacob; and sister, Carol Walko, of Hazle Township. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. No public viewing is scheduled.

Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.