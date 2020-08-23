WEST CHESTER — Martin T. Mrugal Jr., of West Chester, formerly of Plymouth, passed peacefully into heaven on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Martin was born Feb. 12, 1930, to Martin and Victoria Mrugal, of Plymouth. After graduating Harter High School, Martin joined the U.S. Army and supported the restoration of Europe after WWII. He voluntarily stayed in the Army for another two years to serve in the Korean War. After the Army, he married the love of his life, Josephine (née Kravitz), and enjoyed 66 wonderful years of marriage until his death.

As a newlywed, Martin attended college at night, with the support of his wife, while also working full time. He graduated from King's College with a BS in Accounting and then worked for Sun Oil for over 30 years. He enjoyed a successful career with increasing responsibilities in the finance department in Exeter, Albany, N.Y., and eventually at the headquarters in Philadelphia. After retiring from Sun Oil he worked for Mauger Oil, and then the YMCA of West Chester, so he could see his granddaughters who attended preschool there.

Nicknamed "The Godfather," he was the patriarch of the extended Mrugal family and was called on occasionally to make sure no one fell out of line. He had a joyful presence, was always upbeat and had infectious charisma. He was also called the Fred Astaire of the family for his dancing abilities, and his specialty was the polka. He loved practical jokes and never missed a Phillies or Eagles game. He and his wife Josephine also traveled extensively in their later years.

A devout Catholic, he regularly attended Mass at Ss. Simon and Jude in Westtown, and was a distinguished Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a long-time member of the Elks Lodge in West Chester, and a life member of the VFW.

He will now join in heaven his parents, Martin and Victoria; sisters, Helen Rowski, Genevieve Fera and Mary (child); and brothers, John and Stanley Mrugal.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine; his daughter, Vicki, and her husband Harry Worrall; and his son, Martin Mrugal III, and his wife, Susan. He is also survived by sisters, Fran Evans, Bernadine Kulp, and Mary Hoinski, and brother, Chester Mrugal. Four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Ss. Simon and Jude or local Catholic Ministries. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.