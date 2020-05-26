Mary A. Brazitis
LARKSVILLE — Mary A. Brazitis, age 93, of Larksville, passed into the hands of the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Tiffany Court, Kingston. Born March 4, 1927, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of Apolinary and Stella Shuman Trzcinski. Mary was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1945. As a devoted and faithful Catholic, she was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and a former member of St. Casimir's Church, Hanover Township. Mary enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Peter, throughout his years as a Grand Knight and trustee with the Knights of Columbus, Plymouth Council 984, and a Pennsylvania State District Deputy and state council community director. One of her favorite pastimes was bowling with friends, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter P. Brazitis, who died Aug. 29, 2013; an infant brother, Stephen; brothers, Stanley, Anthony and Joseph Trzcinski; and sisters, Stephanie (Steffie) Solomon and Helen Avery. Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and a sister-in-law, Genevieve Wilson, of Plymouth. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, with interment in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Muhlenburg. Arrangements are entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth. At a future date, a celebration of Mary's life will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre. To submit online condolences to Mary's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.

