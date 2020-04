Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Mary A. Buckley, 92, of Wilkes-Barre, died April 29th, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a memorial Mass at a later date for the family to celebrate Mary's life. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, 18612.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store