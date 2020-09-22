Born Mary Anne Henahan to Edward and Frances Henahan in Ashley, Mary graduated from St. Leo's High School in Ashley and received her RN from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Wilkes Barre.

Mary was a long-time resident of Kendall Park, N.J. Mary was a hospice volunteer and Eucharistic Minister at St. Augustine's Parish in Kendall Park and for years taught CCD to special needs children in the parish.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Edward and son, Michael, as well as her brothers, Edward, James, John and Stanley and sisters, Dorothy and Margaret.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her children, Mary Anne, Martin, Patrick, Gerald, John, Eileen, Kathleen and Michele, 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, her dear friend, Allison Harmon and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park, NJ 08824. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Princeton Cemetery, 29 Greenview Ave., Princeton, NJ 08540.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Options at www.comop.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction, N.J.