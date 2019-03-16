PRINGLE — Mary A. Sisky, 95, of Pringle, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at home with her grandson at her side.

She was born in Kingston, a daughter of the late Felix and Mary Kozlowski Kotarski. Mary was a very active woman, operating Z&B Body Shop for many years with her late husband, Joseph (Zazz), and her late son, Joseph (Sun) Sisky. She also volunteered at the VA Medical Center and General Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of the Kingston and Edwardsville Senior Centers and bowled at Chacko's.

Besides her husband and son, Mary was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Renay Carmelengo; brothers Felix, Pete, Ted, Jack, Stanley and Joe Kotarski; and sister Helen Stankoski.

Mary is survived by her grandson, Joseph Sisky; daughter-in-law Judy Sisky; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she adored dearly.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerby Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Dallas.

Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday.